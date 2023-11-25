Santa Fe man faces charges in baseball bat attack

Nov. 24—A Santa Fe man faces felony charges after an attack with a baseball bat at a home outside Santa Fe, the county sheriff's office announced.

Isaiah Vigil, 21, has been accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and more than $1,000 in property damage related to an attack Wednesday at a home on Sandia, a residential road in Santa Fe County south of the city.

Sheriff's deputies reported Vigil admitted to hitting another man in the face with a baseball bat as well as causing damage to windows, a door and two vehicles at the residence, according to a summary of the incident posted online by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

The victim did not suffer life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office reported.

Vigil was booked into Santa Fe County jail Thursday on the charges. An assessment by the Santa Fe County Magistrate Court recommended Vigil's release, noting he has no history of felony or violent convictions.