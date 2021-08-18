Santa Fe man fires gun at girlfriend during argument off I-25

Aug. 18—A Santa Fe man is suspected of firing a gun at his girlfriend Monday after the two got into an argument about his drinking on the side of Interstate 25.

Santa Fe County deputies responded to a call regarding a man shooting at a woman off I-25 near Seton Village Road, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

When deputies arrived, they found 24-year-old Jeremy Anaya, presumed to be intoxicated, sitting in a gold Chevy Impala in the right lane of the highway, according to the statement of probable cause.

Anaya's girlfriend later told deputies the pair, along with their child, had been driving into Santa Fe to get food when they stopped at a gas station. Anaya purchased alcohol, according to the statement, and the two began to argue about his drinking in the car when she decided to pull over, telling Anaya to get out of the car.

Anaya then pulled out a handgun and put it up to the girlfriend's forehead, according to the statement. She told deputies she slowly unbuckled their child and fled the car, running to hide behind a bush near the highway. As she was running, she said she heard four or five gunshots behind her.

The woman and her daughter hid until a friend was able to pick her up.

Anaya told officers there was no gun and he did not fire shots at the woman, but deputies found several discarded shell casings near the rear end of the car.

As deputies attempted to arrest Anaya, he told one to "shoot him" and later resisted and kicked a deputy. As he being brought to a detention facility, Anaya made threats to the deputy, stating he was in a cartel and would kill the deputy and "slit his throat," according to court records.

Anaya was arrested and booked into the Santa Fe County jail for resisting an officer, battery upon a peace officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.

In 2016, Anaya pled no contest to great bodily harm by vehicle, a third-degree felony, after hitting a man with his car while driving intoxicated, court records show.