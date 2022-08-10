Santa Fe man found shot to death at Ragle Park

Aug. 10—A Santa Fe man was found dead in Ragle Park early Wednesday morning, the apparent victim of a gunshot wound, Santa Fe police said.

Police identified the victim as Samuel Cordero, 60. They provided few details about the death, but said Cordero suffered at least one fatal gunshot wound. They are calling his death a homicide.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said officers were alerted to a "man down call" following a 911 call. Officers were dispatched at 4:37 a.m. to the south-central park on Zia Road, according to a news release.

Police said Cordero was found dead at the scene.

Cordero's death is the third homicide in the past three months in Santa Fe. About a month ago, police charged Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Andres Griego-Alvarado. The teens were friends and appeared to be "horseplaying or joking around" inside a store before the shooting, according to a criminal complaint.

In June, Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, 19, died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of a Hopewell Street apartment complex. Police have not made an arrest in the case.

Police are asking anyone with any information related to Cordero's death to call Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.