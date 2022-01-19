Santa Fe man gets 6 years for stabbing death

Jan. 19—State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer sentenced Jonathan Kelly to six years in prison Tuesday for stabbing 51-year-old Robert Barela to death during a 2019 fight that erupted after they'd been drinking together at the defendant's home.

Prosecutors had charged Kelly with second-degree murder in the case but jurors in November convicted him of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. Jurors rejected public defender Brad Kerwin's argument that Kelly had acted in self-defense, but found there had been "sufficient provocation" to justify a reduced charge.

Several members of Barela's extended family spoke at his emotional sentencing hearing Tuesday, portraying the victim as a caring man who gave of himself to help others — even skipping Thanksgiving meals with his family in order to prepare food for people in the neighborhood who had no one else, his sister Joanne Barela Storch said.

Barela worked construction most of his life, learning the trades of plumbing and electrical maintenance, and made birdhouses and other crafts from wood scraps as a hobby, his sister said.

Known for his love of cooking, he had his own deep fryer and "would offer you French fries the minute you walked through the door," Storch said.

"Our family will forever feel the emptiness of not having him in our lives," she said, asking that Kelly be sentenced to the maximum allowed by law.

Kelly, 64, looking pale in an orange jail jumpsuit, sat quietly through most of the hearing, his shackled hands clasped across his torso.

"I'm not a criminal," he said when it was his turn to address the court.

"I'm just a tired old Army veteran," he added before informing the court he had been diagnosed with cancer.

"I know my days are numbered," Kelly said. "I have no control over that now, no more than I could control the [incident] that put me here. That was decided for me as well."

Kelly said he'd been taught to treat others with respect and kindness but had also been taught to be prepared for anything.

"Fortunately," he said, "I was prepared to defend myself but I was not prepared to be punished for exercising my basic human right to live. I didn't see that one coming.

"I stand before you now stripped of everything, including my pride," he continued. "But because I'm a man of God I stand for truth and justice and that could never be taken from me. I'm truly sorry a man lost his life. But I didn't take it. So I ask you to be merciful with me so I can get on with the rest of my life, or what's left of it."

Kerwin asked the court to consider Kelly's age, military service and the fact he'd already spent several years in jail awaiting trial during the pandemic.

"He has no criminal history," Kerwin said. "He's an old man. Put him on probation and let him go home today."

But the judge was not swayed.

After thanking Barela's family for helping her learn Barela was a "kindred spirit" and positive influence in the community, she imposed the maximum sentence on Kelly.

"When I see you talking, you are a bitter man," Sommer said before announcing her sentence. "Even though you apologized, you do not appreciate that you were convicted of voluntary manslaughter.

"It's not simply about your health and what this does to you," she continued. "It's about what you have done and the loss other people feel. Certainly when you say you are being punished for being friendly, I don't think sticking a knife is somebody is being friendly."

Kelly will receive credit against his sentence for the three years he spent in jail awaiting trial. But because he was convicted of a serious violent offense, he will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his sentence before being released. He is not eligible to receive day-for-day credits for good behavior.