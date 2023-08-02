Santa Fe man sentenced to 20 years for 2021 train station murder

Aug. 2—A Santa Fe man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2021 murder of David Hernandez at the South Capitol train station.

Matthew Arellano, 24, pleaded guilty earlier this year to the murder of Hernandez, who was 24 when he was killed, as well as the attempted murder of Elijo Trujillo, 40, and conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Arellano received 16 years for the second-degree murder charge alone.

Both the murder charge and attempted murder charge had an extra year added to the sentence since the crimes involved a gun.

Before reading the sentence at a hearing on Wednesday, State District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer said she was "not going to focus on rehabilitation so much as punishment at this juncture," noting Arellano had retrieved his gun and knife on that day in April 2021 to avenge a friend who said the victims shorted him on $10 related to a drug deal.

Moments after Arellano pulled up to the South Capitol Rail Runner Station that afternoon, he shot both Hernandez and Trujillo and also stabbed Hernandez.

"When somebody that you love has been robbed ... you take it upon yourself to get a gun and knife," Marlowe Sommer said, noting Arellano took the weapons "everywhere he went," according to a court evaluation. "That's a problem."

Surveillance footage from the day of the incident shows Arellano pulling up to the train station on the afternoon of Apr. 5, 2021 with Travis Whaler, who was allegedly shorted on drugs he sold to Hernandez and Trujillo. Whaler runs away after Arellano approaches the two from behind and begins shooting at them.

Arellano shot Hernandez twice on his left side and stabbed him twice in the back and he shot Trujillo once in the arm and three times in the abdomen, according to a sentencing memo from District Attorney Anthony Long. He committed the crimes in "a matter of seconds," Long told the judge.

Trujillo has been "off the radar" during the trial, Long said, but he argued the attack would "affect him for the rest of his life."

Arellano's attorney Hugh Dangler depicted the incident as "a drug deal gone bad" and "not a deliberate murder." He urged the judge to grant a sentence that focused more on rehabilitation for Arellano as opposed to punishment.

"My client thought he was rescuing his brother," Dangler said, adding that Arellano has no history of any gang affiliations. "He has a history of strong attachments and a lack of safety in his life."

Speaking from his seat, Arellano began to cry as he read a statement he said he had prepared ahead of time.

He said no words or actions would ever redeem him "in the eyes of the victim's family.

"Even though I felt what I had done was to spare my own life, a life was taken," he said. "I made a mistake, but I don't see institutionalization as being a fix for me. I need help, Your Honor, and I wish to seek that help so that this never happens again."

Iysha Acuña, Hernandez's girlfriend, sat in the front row of the courtroom crying as video played showing Hernandez's unresponsive body slumped over on a bench. The footage, played by Long, was captured on a cellphone by a witness who walked over to the scene from a nearby construction site.

Acuña, who wore a shirt with Hernandez's picture and birthday printed on it, was joined by their 4-year-old son David Jr. and their 5-year-old daughter Ava.

Along with Hernandez's other loved ones, Acuña asked the judge to pass down the harshest possible sentence, which was 21.5 years. They also noted the deceased father of two struggled with addiction.

"Every day I have to wake up and be not only a mother but also a father to my children," Acuña told the court, adding that for more than two years her young children have only known their father through photos and videos she has of him. "David struggled with addiction, but that never interfered with his parenting."

The court reporter translated a statement given in Spanish from Louise Gutierrez, the late Hernandez's neighbor, that expressed he was "full of life" and that "he didn't like the life he was leading and he wanted to do things right."

Hernandez's father Monserrat Hernandez urged the court to punish Arellano to the "fullest extent of the law" in a statement, reiterating the pain of the victim's family members and the future of his grandchildren that was forever changed when he was killed.

"We are angry beyond what we knew was possible," Monserrat Hernandez wrote. "There is a rage within us that scares us. ... It eats at us, consumes us."