Santa Fe, New Mexico, murder suspect arrested in Wichita, police say

A 29-year-old man wanted in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, shooting that killed one person and injured another has been arrested in Wichita, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

Francisco Javier Grado-Flores of Santa Fe was arrested by Wichita police and then booked into the Sedgwick County Jail around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the police department said. He was wanted on suspicion of murder and tampering with evidence, according to Santa Fe police.

In his mugshot, Grado-Flores has a bandage on his head. He told officers he had been injured in a fight, police said.

Grado-Flores was being sought in a June 19 early morning shooting. Police were called at 3:51 a.m. by a neighbor who said a woman had asked for help after her mother had been shot; another person was dead.

Police found a 56-year-old woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital. Police also found 27-year-old Raul Rene Montejano Jr. unconscious after being shot. He died at the scene.

“The Santa Fe Police Department thanks the Wichita Police Department for their quick response and help in apprehending Mr. Grado-Flores,” Santa Fe police said in a news release.