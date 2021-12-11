Santa Fe officer's 2-year-old shot, killed at Rio Rancho home

Dec. 10—The 2-year-old son of a Santa Fe police officer was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the officer's home in Rio Rancho.

Rio Rancho Police Capt. Joel Holt said officers responded around 8:30 a.m. to a home in the Enchanted Hills neighborhood, on the west side of Rio Rancho. He said they found the child with a gunshot wound and the 2-year-old was pronounced dead.

"This was a tragic incident involving the family of a Santa Fe Police Department officer," Holt said. "It is an open and ongoing investigation and we appreciate the public's patience as no further details can be released at this time."

He did not say if anyone is being charged, what led to the shooting or give any other details.