Santa Fe pair accused of shoplifting evade initial police stop

Oct. 12—Santa Fe police on Monday arrested two men on suspicion of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart store and Home Depot, ramming a stolen truck into two vehicles at a busy intersection and then fleeing from officers trying to conduct a traffic stop.

Joshua Vialpando, 36, is charged with a count of aggravated assault on a peace officer; two counts of shoplifting; a count of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer; five counts of trafficking controlled substances; two counts of leaving the scene of an accident; and receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles, according to online court records.

David Delgado, 22, is charged with two counts of shoplifting.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez said Vialpando faces more charges due to his "reckless" driving during the incidents and because he is accused of having drugs while in police custody.

Police received an initial call around 1:30 p.m. from a worker at the Walmart Supercenter on Herrera Drive. The person had tried to detain two men suspected of shoplifting. The employee told responding officers the men — each donning a yellow traffic vest — had taken about $900 worth of merchandise, including radios, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

They fled in a white Toyota Tundra, the complaint said.

A call about a second shoplifting incident at Home Depot — about three miles from the Walmart Supercenter — came in before responding officers could finish their report on the earlier thefts.

According to the complaint, two men wearing yellow traffic vests stole an air compressor and other items before fleeing the Richards Avenue store in a white Toyota Tundra. They were suspected of taking about $500 in goods.

A partial read of the truck's license plate matched the full license number provided to officers after the Walmart incident, the complaint said.

Police found the Tundra at the intersection of Cerrillos Road and Zafarano Drive and attempted a traffic stop while the truck was in a left turn lane, sandwiched by two other vehicles.

Story continues

Officers ordered the suspects to exit the vehicle, but they refused. According to the complaint, the Tundra driver rammed into a car in front of him in an attempt to escape before striking a car behind him. The truck nearly hit a police sergeant, the complaint said.

An officer smashed the truck's driver side window with a baton but did not prevent the Tundra from fleeing on Zafarano Drive.

A Home Depot employee later called police and identified one of the suspects as Vialpando, based on a previous shoplifting incident, according to the complaint, and officers found him at a home on Alamosa Drive based on a tip.

A woman had called to report her Tundra had been stolen, was involved in Monday's shoplifting incidents and was discovered by an anonymous tipster at the Alamosa Drive address.

A resident in the neighborhood told police two men had gotten out of the vehicle and entered a house nearby.

Vialpando complied with police commands to come out of the home and was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center for medical clearance, the complaint said.

Valdez said Delgado was found in the kitchen of the home after police obtained a warrant to search it.

According to the complaint, Vialpando was found with several drugs in his wallet after his arrest: 210 fentanyl pills, seven Xanax pills, 2.62 grams of crack cocaine, 1.45 grams of meth and 19.9 grams of Suboxone.

He was found with other narcotics while in a holding cell at the Santa Fe Police Department, according to the complaint.

Vialpando and Delgado were both booked into the Santa Fe County jail.

Three other people at the Alamosa Drive home also were arrested on unrelated warrants and booked in the jail, police said in a news release issued Tuesday.