Santa Fe police: Allsup's security guard fired at men taking car photos

Jun. 23—The New Mexican

Santa Fe police issued an arrest warrant for an Allsup's gas station security guard who is suspected of shooting at a group of men photographing their cars early June 14.

Officers responded to a call reporting shots were fired around 12:15 a.m. at the Allsup's, 650 Cerrillos Road, across from Railyard Park. An officer spoke with three men near the REI store who said the guard, later identified as 38-year-old Jesus Duran, had fired a gun at them, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The men told police they had stopped at the Allsup's for gas and then began taking photos of their cars. They began arguing with Duran, they, said and as they left, he fired shots at them.

When officers interviewed Duran, he said the men had fired at him as they left and denied shooting at anyone. No gun was found in any of the three cars that had been at the station, but a 9mm handgun was found in the trunk of Duran's vehicle, the affidavit stated.

Duran has multiple felony convictions from 2012 and 2013. He faces three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence.