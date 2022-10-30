Santa Fe police arrest 2 suspects in Saturday homicide

Oct. 30—Santa Fe police arrested two suspects Saturday night for a homicide that police responded to Saturday afternoon on Jaguar Drive, according to a Sunday press release.

Police arrested Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, and charged each with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Grace Jennings, 21, the release states.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Police responded to the homicide Saturday at 1:44 p.m. at the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive and found a dead woman at the scene.

The incident is the sixth homicide in Santa Fe this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.