Santa Fe police arrest arson suspect

May 6—Santa Fe police have arrested a man suspected of setting fire Tuesday evening to the roof of a business at 3140 Cerrillos Road.

Police responded to a call at 6:30 p.m. after the roof of El Paisano, a small supermarket in the shopping strip near Cerrillos Road and Camino Consuelo, was set on fire.

The Santa Fe Police Department Arson Task Force determined the fire had been set intentionally and charged 32-year-old Vincent Coatzee with arson Wednesday afternoon, Lt. Chris McCord said.

Officers located Coatzee later Wednesday in the 3400 block of Cerrillos Road and arrested him on a warrant, according to a news release issued by the Santa Fe Police Department.

Employees called police after seeing the fire, but no one was hurt or injured, McCord said.

The department asks anyone with information about the incident to contact Officer Jerade Nix at 505-955-5283.