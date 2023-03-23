Santa Fe police arrest four people, recover three stolen cars during monthlong initiative

Mar. 22—The Santa Fe Police Department wrapped up an operation earlier this month that targeted a rise in vehicle thefts.

The initiative, called Operation Caught in 60 Seconds, ran from Feb. 11 to March 10 and resulted in the arrest of four people, according to a Wednesday news release. Three stolen vehicles were found as a result of the operation, according to the release.

By the end of the operation, police said a 40% reduction in reports of stolen motor vehicles occurred between January and February — which saw 78 and 48 reports, respectively.

Police also said they made contact with 102 people during the initiative and 344 vehicles were found unattended, running and with keys in the ignition, according to the release.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz did not immediately respond to a question about the suspects.