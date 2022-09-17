Santa Fe police arrest man suspected in birthday party shooting

Sep. 17—The gun violence that wounded two adults and three teens at a party in southern Santa Fe followed the arrival of an uninvited ex-boyfriend, witnesses told police.

An arrest warrant affidavit for 20-year-old Jonathan Romero describes how a young woman's 18th birthday bash around a bonfire erupted in gunfire just after midnight Sunday at 1 Paseo Feliz, just off Mutt Nelson Road.

Romero is accused of firing multiple shots amid a melee that began when the guest of honor — his former girlfriend — tried to kick him out of the party, witnesses said.

But he wasn't the only person who fired into the crowd of dozens of partygoers. Police recovered at least 66 casings that "included the calibers of 9mm, .45 Auto, and .40 S&W," according to the arrest warrant affidavit.

Santa Fe police, after providing few details about the incident for days, announced Friday the agency's SWAT team had arrested Romero at a home in Algodones in connection with the shooting.

While a news release announcing the arrest said Romero lived at the Algodones residence, the affidavit lists an address for him on Paseo del Sol in Santa Fe.

The SWAT team executed two search warrants stemming from the shooting investigation, police said in the news release. One warrant was served at Algodones home with assistance from the Sandoval County Sheriff's Office and another was served at a home in the 4000 block of Paseo de Sol.

Romero was booked into the Santa Fe County jail on four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon — charges tied to one adult and three teen shooting victims; five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, including a count involving the guest of honor, Athena Lewis; three counts of child abuse and one count of negligent use of a weapon.

One of the shooting victims, Mario Copeland, told police he was shot in the left foot as he was trying to wrangle a gun from a friend and it accidentally discharged, the arrest warrant affidavit says. His friend had brandished the weapon "because other people at the party had their guns drawn out," Copeland said, according to the affidavit.

Story continues

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz wrote in an email Friday all of five of the shooting victims were treated for their injuries at local hospitals and released.

Investigators know there were several weapons at the party fired by more than one person, Ortiz wrote. "The identity of who fired which firearm is still being investigated at this time."

The investigation remains open, he added.

"Detectives are sifting through many leads and many tips regarding this case which we hope will lead to the identity of all involved," he wrote. "... Through the investigation we have learned there were multiple fights that broke out during the party. The exact motive for the shooting is still being investigated at this time."

The affidavit, filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court, says Lewis told police she and Romero had ended a relationship more than 10 months ago. He wasn't invited to her celebration, she said, and at some point during the party, she saw him pull out a pistol and "cock it back." Then she heard gunshots — 15 to 20 rounds fired "in a straight direction."

A group of 30 to 40 people at the party began to run, the affidavit says, "and Jonathan continued to fire his pistol in their direction."

A 16-year-old boy told police he was shot in the back of his left leg as he ran from the scene.

One 16-year-old girl said she was shot in the back after intervening in a fistfight, and another 16-year-old girl was shot in the side.

Andres Romero sustained a gunshot to his upper back, the affidavit says, noting an exit wound on the top of his right shoulder.

A couple of young witnesses told police "drama" had erupted "between multiple males at the party who were fighting over Athena."

They saw a man pull out a gun, the affidavit says, and then shots rang out.