Santa Fe police arrest man accused of threatening hotel workers with knife

Claudia L. Silva, The Santa Fe New Mexican
Aug. 24—Santa Fe police officers searching early Friday morning for a man accused of threatening DoubleTree Hotel workers with a knife found the suspect hours later at a hotel farther down Cerrillos Road, where he also raised concerns.

Brandon Broderick, 40, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and concealing his identity, according to a criminal complaint filed this week in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Ernesto Lopez, a DoubleTree employee, told police he found Broderick passed out in an elevator around 1:30 a.m. Friday. When Lopez asked Broderick if he was a guest or if he needed medical assistance, Broderick pulled out a pocket knife, according to the complaint.

Broderick swung the knife at Lopez and then barricaded himself inside the hotel's fitness center, the complaint says, but Lopez and a co-worker eventually were able to escort him out of the hotel.

Police were dispatched to the Hyatt Place Hotel around 7 a.m. Friday in response to a 911 call about a man with a knife. They found Broderick, who tried to provide a false identity, the complaint says, adding they were able to determine his real name from a birth certificate in his backpack.

Officers also learned Broderick had a warrant out for his arrest on a charge of assaulting a police officer May 8 at Talavera Apartments on South Meadows Road, where he was accused of trying to break into an apartment.

A criminal complaint alleges Broderick challenged officers to a fight and kicked them as they tried to arrest him. He was charged in that incident with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery on a police officer, one count of attempted breaking and entering, and a count of concealing his identity.

Broderick was arrested that day and released May 10. He was arrested again in June on a count of failure to appear and was released about a week later.

He is now being held in the Santa Fe County jail on $2,500 bond.

