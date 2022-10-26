Santa Fe police arrest pair wanted in Denver homicide

Oct. 26—Santa Fe police announced they arrested two Colorado fugitives Monday after Denver police informed the department it had tracked the suspects to the city with GPS data from their cellphones.

Adam "Lexi" Chandler and Tiffany Lee were found shortly before 5 p.m. at Motel 6 at 3007 Cerrillos Road after detectives found a car in the parking lot registered to Chandler.

Denver police have identified the fugitives as people of interest in a homicide case, Santa Fe police said in a news release Tuesday. The department added each suspect also had active felony warrants from Colorado prior to their arrest.

Capt. Aaron Ortiz deferred questions regarding the homicide case to the Denver Police Department, which could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Police were able to confirm Lee had rented a room at the motel after finding Chandler's vehicle, and officers and detectives from the Santa Fe Police Department's Special Operations Group arrived shortly after to take them into custody. According to the news release, the fugitives fled the room and led police on a short foot chase before being detained.

Lee, 32, is accused of "distributing and manufacturing" in Colorado, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Her flight from Santa Fe police netted her an additional charge of resisting or obstructing an officer and charges stemming from being a fugitive, according to the news release.

No online court documents had been filed for Chandler, 39, in Magistrate Court as of Tuesday afternoon. However, the news release states Chandler will face the same charges as Lee for fleeing from the Motel 6.

Ortiz said Denver police detectives were able to interview Chandler and Lee about the homicide case around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

He added both fugitives will be extradited to Colorado following their first appearances in court for the charges each accrued in New Mexico. Online court records show Lee had a hearing Tuesday, but no documents related to her extradition have been filed.

Both suspects were booked into the Santa Fe County jail early Tuesday, according to the facility's records.