Santa Fe police arrest suspect in Friday morning burglary

Jan. 7—Santa Fe police called the agency's SWAT team Friday morning to a home on Piñon Drive after a man suspected of burglary had barricaded himself inside, Lt. David Webb said.

Officers responding to a report of a burglary in process just after 9 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Piñon Drive discovered the suspect, 50-year-old Jeremy Catanach, . Webb said Catanach refused to leave the home, prompting the SWAT operation.

Catanach eventually surrendered, however, and was taken into custody on charges of residential burglary, criminal damage to property and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, Webb said.

The home's residents were not present when the incident occurred.

Witnesses in the house next door said they saw SWAT officers behind their vehicles with guns drawn during the operation, speaking to the suspect through a bullhorn.

A cellphone video taken by a witness recorded police saying, "We have the location surrounded. Occupant inside — we need you to come out through the front door with your hands up and empty."

The homeowners had called 911 after observing the suspect in their home remotely through their surveillance system, Webb said, adding the suspect might have entered through a window.

Catanach, who was not armed during the incident, was booked in the Santa Fe County jail.