Santa Fe police arrest two youths in April shooting hoax

May 13—Two students are facing criminal charges after Santa Fe police tied them to an April 21 school shooting hoax.

Police were dispatched to multiple schools in late April after receiving reports of a threat involving an active school shooter, city police said in a news release Saturday. Officers interviewed several students and learned the hoax was perpetrated by two students.

Police identified the students May 5 and then interviewed them about their involvement in the hoax. According to the release, criminal charges against the students were forwarded to the Juvenile Probation and Parole Office.

The release did not identify either of the youths charged in the hoax and did not specify what either student has been charged with.

Deputy Chief Ben Valdez directed questions about the hoax and criminal charges to Capt. Bryan Martinez, who did not respond to requests for comment Saturday.

A slew of schools in Santa Fe and elsewhere in New Mexico and the country have faced similar threats throughout 2023, prompting police to respond to the schools. Similar hoax threats were levied against local schools on Instagram on May 10.