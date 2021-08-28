Santa Fe police arrest two suspects in Zafarano Drive shooting

Aug. 28—Santa Fe police have arrested two men in connection with a shooting Sunday night off Zafarano Drive that sent a man to the hospital.

Richard Archuleta, 19, was charged Friday with attempted murder and two counts of shooting at or from a motor vehicle. Danny Romero, 23, was charged with attempted murder along with conspiracy and tampering with evidence, according to a news release.

The men were driving near Zafarano Drive and Rodeo Road when they began arguing with a panhandler and his girlfriend. Romero told Archuleta to "drop him," and Archuleta fired a gun at the victim, according to a statement of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

When police arrived around 9 p.m. Sunday, they found 31-year-old Brandon Tadlock bleeding from a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, according to the statement.

Tadlock told police he saw a dark gray Dodge truck and a Mitsubishi sedan pull up near him and his girlfriend while they were panhandling. The man in the truck, later identified as Romero, stopped and told them to "get a job." Tadlock said he did not know either of the men.

Romero then got out of his vehicle and a verbal altercation escalated as Archuleta remained in the sedan behind the truck, according to the statement. Tadlock told police he heard Romero tell the second driver to "smoke him," before hearing three or four shots ring out, according to the statement.

Romero told police he turned to Archuleta and said to "drop him," meaning to beat Tadlock, but he did not know Archuleta had a gun. He added that the two had met at a concert earlier that night.

With help from witnesses and the community, police questioned and arrested Romero and issued an arrest warrant for Archuleta, who surrendered to police.

Both remain at the Santa Fe County jail, where they are being held without bond.

Tadlock was flown to the University of New Mexico Hospital on Sunday and released the next day, according to the news release. He is expected to recover.