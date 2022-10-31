Santa Fe police arrest two suspects in Saturday homicide

Oct. 31—Santa Fe police arrested two suspects Saturday night in connection with a homicide on Santa Fe's south side.

Kiara McCulley, 19, and Isaac Apodaca, 25, each were charged with one count of first-degree murder for the death of Grace Jennings, 21.

The investigation, police said in a news release, is active and ongoing.

Police responded to the homicide Saturday at 1:44 p.m. on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive and found a dead woman at the scene.

Both first-degree murder charges are described as "willful and deliberate."

McCulley and Apodaca appear to have been romantically involved. Both live at the same house on Jaguar Drive.

Details about the incident are still unclear. Santa Fe Police Department Chief Paul Joye did not release any information Sunday, saying police are still "processing the scene." Though criminal complaints for McCulley and Apodaca were filed Sunday, the documents will not be available until Monday.

Other court documents in the case recommended release for McCulley but not for Apodaca.

A pretrial public safety assessment showed McCulley has had no prior convictions. The assessment document for Apodaca recommends "pretrial monitoring level two," with scores for "new criminal activity" and "failure to appear." The document indicates Apodaca has no history of failing to appear for court nor any prior violent convictions, but it points to a pending charge.

In April, Apodaca was charged with fourth-degree felony false imprisonment as well as aggravated battery and interference with communications after an alleged altercation with McCulley at their home. McCulley referred to Apodaca as her fiancé, saying the two had been together for about three years in a statement to police, according to an April affidavit for an arrest warrant for Apodaca. That criminal case is ongoing, and Apodaca has not yet entered a plea.

On Thursday, Apodaca was sentenced to a year of probation for a conviction for breaking and entering and criminal damage to property in Española in August 2021.

The incident is the sixth homicide in Santa Fe this year; a seventh shooting death in June that was originally investigated as a homicide was later reclassified as a suicide.

The most recent homicide before Jennings was the August death of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling. Trilling was beaten to death in his Casitas de Bella apartment on Cerrillos Road in a killing that has yet to be solved.