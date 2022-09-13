Santa Fe police believe party shooters were attendees

Sep. 13—Santa Fe police are still investigating a birthday celebration gone wrong early Sunday in the Paseo Feliz area, where five people were wounded with gunshots — likely fired by party attendees.

"We're looking for multiple people that discharged firearms that night," Lt. David Webb said in an interview Monday. "It doesn't appear that those people showed up out of nowhere and started shooting."

Webb added police are continuing to review interviews with partygoers in an effort to identify the shooting suspects.

Three teenagers and two adults were injured in the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a Santa Fe police news release.

The department has not identified the victims or provided their ages, the address of the shooting or what might have led to the incident.

Webb said Monday he could not disclose more information about the victims or their medical conditions. In its initial news release, the police department said the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at local hospitals.

Police spent much of Sunday processing the scene, Webb said. He added weapons of three different calibers were found to have been discharged.

"Hopefully by the end of the day today, or early tomorrow morning, we'll have a little bit more [information] so we can go through all the evidence that we collected — and statements — and try to lead us down a path" to identifying the suspects, Webb said.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Javier Vigil at jjvigil1@santafenm.gov or call 505-955-5412.