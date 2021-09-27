Santa Fe police Chief Padilla announces retirement plans

Sep. 27—Santa Fe police Chief Andrew Padilla announced Monday he plans to retire after 3 1/2 years as head of the city police department and 21 years with the agency.

Padilla will retire Dec. 3, the city said in a news release.

He began his career as patrol officer with the Santa Fe Police Department in 2000 after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps, according to the release.

He has served several positions within the department, including commander of the SWAT team and Special Operations and deputy chief of administration. He also spent time in patrol, as a field training officer, as a master firearms instructor and in criminal investigations.

"It has been an honor working for the City of Santa Fe," Padilla said in the news release. "It's been a privilege to have worked with so many great men and women of the Police Department over the years. I would personally like to thank them for their professionalism and dedication to the job."

Padilla spearheaded programs that placed an emphasis on community engagement, such as the Government Exploration Program, which taught high school students about public safety operations and aimed to inspire youth to pursue careers in public safety, the news release said. He also worked with the nonprofit Communities In Schools to raise awareness about speeding and with YouthWorks to prevent gang violence.

Additionally, he implemented department-wide crisis intervention training and counseling services for police personnel, pay raises for officers and $15,000 signing bonuses for lateral officers, according to the release.

"Chief Padilla's service is commendable," Kyra Ochoa, the city's director of community health and safety, said in the news release. "He has brought innovative approaches to tackling complex issues facing policing today, while creating stability in a department that had seen a high level of turnover in the Chief position."

"Chief Padilla has been an instrumental part of our Santa Fe Police Department. His leadership and commitment to our community are invaluable, and I am grateful for the countless hours he has devoted to Santa Fe," added City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.