Santa Fe police: Child killed after being struck by vehicle in driveway

Jul. 14—A 2-year-old child was killed after being struck by a vehicle near a home on Acequia Lane, according to Santa Fe police.

In a news release issued late Tuesday, police said the child followed a family member out of a residence unnoticed Tuesday afternoon. As the family member pulled out of the driveway, the child was hit by the vehicle.

Santa Fe Fire Department medics transported the injured child to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The child was later moved to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque. According to the news release, investigators were informed the child died just before 7 p.m.

Capt. Anthony Tapia said neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the incident, which occurred near the intersection of Acequia Lane and Vuelta de las Acequias on the city's south side.

Police said the case remains under investigation.