Santa Fe police, city sued over 'extremely intoxicated' woman's death

Jan. 31—After Santa Fe police responded to a domestic disturbance call in 2021, a woman officers had identified as "extremely intoxicated" at the residence died hours later.

The estate of Joella Coca has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and its police department, as well as individual officers. The lawsuit alleges Coca "died of alcohol intoxication after [the] Defendants failed to provide aid during the many opportunities they had to do so."

Coca, who died at age 66, worked as an administrative assistant for the state Attorney General's Office and previously as Taos County clerk.

According to the lawsuit, just after midnight Aug. 26, 2021, officers responded to a call at Coca's residence on Santa Fe's south side. Coca's grandson, Diego Pedroncelli, had called for the police, reporting his grandmother was intoxicated and attacking him.

According to police reports completed by responding officers Francisco Alvarado and Amanda Tso, who both are named in the lawsuit, Coca vomited more than once and urinated on herself. Alvarado described her as "extremely intoxicated."

However, after speaking with both Coca and her grandson, officers left the residence after deciding no "primary aggressor" could be determined in the altercation, according to police reports.

Around 8 p.m. the same day — about 19 hours after officers left Coca's residence — Coca's grandson reported to police he had returned to her residence and found her dead, according to a police report.

Police department records show officers had responded to at least two other calls to the residence that year involving Coca, including a call that occurred the previous evening.

"Despite observing Ms. Coca's extreme intoxication, the Officers left the residence without rendering aid or taking Ms. Coca into custody for her own safety," the lawsuit states and goes on to contend the inaction of the officers breached both the duty of law enforcement officers to maintain public order as well as the duty "to place Ms. Coca in protective custody once the law enforcement officers were aware that she was extremely intoxicated."

The lawsuit also alleges the police department failed to train and supervise the officers "to appropriately handle interactions with members of the public" and "to reasonably provide aid in situations of emergency," resulting in Coca's death.

Attorney Bill Russell, who is representing Coca's estate in the lawsuit, said the officers' inaction, given the details of Coca's condition provided in police reports, shows "deliberate indifference to an individual clearly in need of medical care by law enforcement."

Russell said attorneys discovered the city deleted police body camera footage from the 2021 incident after requesting it.

"It's something we're following up on and may explore in a separate [Inspection of Public Records Act] lawsuit," he said.

Santa Fe city officials declined to comment on the lawsuit.