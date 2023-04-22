Santa Fe police: Customer stopped attempted gas station robber

Apr. 22—Santa Fe Police Department officers have arrested a man who, they said, tried to rob a south side gas station but was subdued by a male customer after the suspect pushed an elderly woman in his efforts to commit the crime.

Police Lt. Lawrence Barnett said in an interview Saturday evening that officers arrested Marcello Aragon, 33, of Santa Fe after he threatened employees at the Shell gas station at 4061 Cerrillos Road around 7:15 p.m. Friday.

Barnett said the man seemed to be "intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics" when he demanded money from the employees. He said after Aragon battered an elderly customer he picked up a trash can and threw it at one of the station's clerks.

A male customer then subdued Aragon and held him until police arrived two minutes later, Barnett said. Police have charged Aragon, who is in the Santa Fe County jail, with aggravated assault, attempted robbery and battery.

The female customer who was pushed by Aragon suffered no major injuries and declined transport to a hospital, Barnett said.