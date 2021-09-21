Santa Fe Police Department arrests armed suspects

Sep. 21—Santa Fe police have arrested two people accused of firing a gun Sunday evening at a home in a neighborhood off Rufina Street in an attempted burglary.

Darlene Dean and Joseph Anaya, both 41, face a slew of felony counts following the incident on Senda del Valle, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court. Dean was charged with attempt to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, shooting at an occupied building, conspiracy to shoot at a building and tampering with evidence. Anaya was charged with both attempt and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, conspiracy to shoot at a building, possession of a firearm by felon and resisting arrest.

Anaya pleaded guilty to a count of voluntary manslaughter in 2009 after he was accused of stabbing and killing a man.

Dean and Anaya were booked in the Santa Fe County jail.

A boy who was playing outside the Senda del Valle home told police two people, later identified as Dean and Anaya, pulled into the yard around 7 p.m. Sunday in a red truck. He called his mother, who was inside the house with her ex-boyfriend, to warn her the pair were at the door holding rifles, the complaint said.

The boy's mother told police she went to the door to get her children, but the suspects fired two shots at the home, so she hid.

Neighbors told officers a man who had run from the scene was on nearby Dail Circle. An officer tracked down Anaya — who tried to flee again — and used a police dog to detain and arrest him, the complaint said.

Other officers found Dean after residents called emergency dispatchers to report someone driving a red truck had dumped firearms in a yard on Willy Road.

Dean was pulled over and arrested on South Meadows Road.

Police recovered a shotgun and revolver they believe she had discarded in the neighborhood.

It was unclear from the criminal complaint if Dean and Anaya knew the homeowner.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anaya has an extensive criminal history.

He was charged with murder in a stabbing at a party on Hopewell Street in 2007 that killed 38-year-old Francisco Barron. He was 27 at the time. A jury deadlocked on his first-degree murder charge the following year. Rather than face another trial, however, Anaya pleaded guilty to a count of voluntary manslaughter in 2009.

Court records show Anaya was convicted of robbing two groups of tourists with an ice pick in 1999 in downtown Santa Fe, and he was convicted of reckless driving and resisting arrest in 2004. He also has a long history of domestic violence charges.

Anaya suffered a brain injury at age 15 when he was in a crash caused by a drunken driver, according to a 2005 state-produced documentary about traumatic brain injuries. He said in the film he was diagnosed with "impulsive reaction disorder, which means I won't think before I act."

"My personality changed a little bit toward more of an angry person," he added in the film.