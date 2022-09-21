Santa Fe police identify second suspect in Home Depot robbery

Sep. 21—Santa Fe police have identified the second suspect in a Sept. 12 armed robbery at Home Depot as Clarence Esteban Martinez-Sepulveda.

An arrest warrant affidavit filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says Martinez-Sepulveda, 19, is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault and shoplifting.

He is accused of helping Jesus Gonzalez steal a DeWalt 800-watt, gas-powered generator at gunpoint and leading police on a chase on city streets.

A criminal complaint for 24-year-old Gonzalez says two men traveling in a gray Toyota C-HR entered the Home Depot on Richards Avenue around 8:30 a.m., acquired a shopping cart, loaded up a generator and walked out of the store without paying for it.

Gonzalez also is accused of pulling out a handgun as the pair were leaving the store, which prevented an asset protection employee from stopping the robbery.

Police attempted a traffic stop, according to the complaint, but the men fled. A brief pursuit ensued, but the chase was called off because of Gonzalez's "erratic driving" and high speed, the complaint says.

Gonzalez was arrested Sept. 12 after a second police chase in the SUV, which ended at Guadalupe and West De Vargas streets.

Martinez-Sepulveda was not in the SUV at the time.

The woman suspected of driving the vehicle during the second chase, Chrystyne Sanchez, identified Martinez-Sepulveda after reviewing surveillance video from Home Depot, according to his arrest warrant affidavit.

Sanchez, 31, is suspected of intentionally ramming into a police cruiser during the second pursuit. Court records show she is charged with aggravated battery upon a peace officer; aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer; receiving or transferring stolen motor vehicles; tampering with evidence; and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.

Gonzalez and Sanchez are scheduled to appear remotely for a pretrial detention hearing Wednesday in state District Court.