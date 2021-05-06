Santa Fe police identify suspect in train station carjacking

May 6—The Santa Fe Police Department announced Wednesday it has identified a suspect in a violent carjacking and shooting in mid-April that critically wounded a 73-year-old man at a train station south of the city.

Officers have obtained an arrest warrant charging 24-year-old Jeremiah "Blue" Quillmann with attempted murder, armed robbery and theft of a vehicle, the agency said in a news release issued Wednesday evening.

The police department is seeking the public's help in finding Quillmann, the statement said, and Santa Fe Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

Quillmann, who is considered armed and dangerous, was last seen in Albuquerque, according to the police department. It described him as 5-foot-4 and 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. The agency cautioned anyone who sees Quillmann not to approach him but to call 911 or Detective Rebecca Hilderbrandt at 505-955-5265.

Court records show a Jeremiah Quillmann with the same birth year as the suspect has faced criminal charges in Albuquerque. In 2015, he was charged with shoplifting in a case that appears to have been dismissed. In 2017, he was charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. That case was referred to the state District Court's Young Adult Court.

A police report of the carjacking, which occurred the morning of April 12 in the parking lot of the N.M. 599 Rail Runner station, said the elderly man was shot on the left side of his face before the carjacker drove away in the man's black 2020 Chrysler 300.

The wounded man, covered in blood, made his way to a Santa Fe County sheriff's deputy who was parked down the road.

He collapsed to the ground and then fell in and out of consciousness as he told the deputy about the crime, the report said.

The man told medical staff at the scene he had been waiting for his wife in the train station parking lot when the suspect approached his vehicle. The two got into an argument, the victim said, and the suspect pulled out a gun.

Story continues

The victim said the gunman shot him multiple times before stealing his Chrysler.

The Chrysler was found later that day at a motel in Albuquerque.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was then transferred to University of New Mexico Hospital.

Santa Fe police Capt. Aaron Ortiz could not be reached for comment Wednesday night on the victim's condition more than three weeks after the shooting.

The incident came a week after a deadly shooting at the South Capitol train station.

Santa Fe police arrested 22-year-old Matthew Arellano on charges of murder and attempted murder in the April 5 shooting, which killed 24-year-old David Hernandez of Pojoaque and wounded 38-year-old Eli Trujillo. A dispute over a drug deal might have prompted the violence, police have said.

The shootings prompted a meeting late last month between top city of Santa Fe officials and Rail Runner managers about how to beef up security at train stations to ensure passenger safety.

Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement after the discussion that representatives of the Rio Metro Regional Transit District, which operates the state-owned train, "indicated they have funding to increase camera technology at the stations and, in addition, have public safety personnel who can increase their monitoring of the parking areas adjacent to the stations."

The meeting was the first in a series to develop a safety plan, the city said.