Santa Fe police investigate another homicide at Green Tree Inn

Feb. 23—Santa Fe police are investigating the second homicide at the GreenTree Inn this year.

According to a news release, officers were dispatched to the Cerrillos Road motel following reports of an unresponsive man shortly before noon Monday. They found the body of 52-year-old Arthur Loretto inside a room.

Loretto's death is at least the fourth homicide investigated by city police this year.

Alvin Crespin, 45, was arrested Jan. 5 after police found the body of a man decomposing in a bathtub at the same motel.

Greg Gurulé, a spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department, and Capt. Anthony Tapia did not respond to requests for more information about the case Monday.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact Detective Luke Wakefield at 505-955-5406.