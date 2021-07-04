Santa Fe police investigate burglary reported at City Hall

Jul. 4—Santa Fe police are investigating a burglary at City Hall after an employee reported stolen items Monday.

Geralyn Cardenas, the assistant city clerk, called police June 28 after she noticed papers taped to a door inside the City Clerk's Office and items missing, according to police reports.

She told officers a city-issued Apple iPad Air and charger had been stolen, and someone had used the coffee machine, drank Gatorade and left a stack of coins. There was no property damage or signs of forced entry to the office.

Cardenas told police she thought someone may have gained access to the building through exterior doors that were having maintenance done on them. She also noted one door entering the office was unlocked and that was unusual, the report stated.

Officers were not notified of any other missing items or damage in City Hall.

Deputy Chief Paul Joye said there are no suspects, but the case remains under investigation.