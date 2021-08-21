Santa Fe police investigate deaths in Franklin E. Miles Park
Aug. 20—Santa Fe police investigated an unattended death Wednesday morning after a body was discovered in Franklin E. Miles Park.
Investigators determined a 56-year-old man died of medical-related issues, said Deputy Chief Paul Joye. Police do not suspect foul play.
Another unattended death at the park in June involved a 26-year-old man. Though it initially was investigated as a suspicious death, a report from the state Office of the Medical Investigator determined the man died of a drug overdose, Joye said.