Santa Fe police investigate deaths in Franklin E. Miles Park

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican

Aug. 20—Santa Fe police investigated an unattended death Wednesday morning after a body was discovered in Franklin E. Miles Park.

Investigators determined a 56-year-old man died of medical-related issues, said Deputy Chief Paul Joye. Police do not suspect foul play.

Another unattended death at the park in June involved a 26-year-old man. Though it initially was investigated as a suspicious death, a report from the state Office of the Medical Investigator determined the man died of a drug overdose, Joye said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories