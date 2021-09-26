Santa Fe police investigate drive-by shooting

Sep. 26—Santa Fe police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a parked, unoccupied car full of bullet holes Saturday night.

Someone fired four or five shots at the car around 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Riverside Drive on the city's south side, Santa Fe police Lt. Bryan Martinez said.

Officers were looking for casings to determine the type of weapon used, Martinez said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department's dispatch center at 505-428-3710.