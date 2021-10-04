Santa Fe police investigate homicide, afternoon shooting

Victoria Traxler, The Santa Fe New Mexican
Oct. 4—Santa Fe police are investigating two shootings in the city, one that was fatal early Monday morning and another in the afternoon that wounded a person and led to lockdowns of the Santa Fe Indian School, the Early Learning Center at Kaune and several businesses as law enforcement searched for suspects.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office announced in a news release around 4 p.m. it had taken an armed man into custody at the Indian School who was suspected in the afternoon shooting near Owl's Liquors.

"The suspect is believed to be involved in other recent violent crimes in the city of Santa Fe and was transferred into the custody of Santa Fe police," the news release said.

It was unclear if the Monday shootings were related.

Santa Fe police said in a news release Monday morning a shooter had fled from the 2700 block of Alamosa Drive around 2 a.m. after killing a person in the neighborhood. The death was the city's seventh homicide this year and one of at least 11 in Santa Fe County in 2021.

Another person was shot around 1:30 p.m. near Owl's Liquor at the intersection of St. Francis Drive and Hickox Street, Santa Fe police Deputy Chief Paul Joye said. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Joye confirmed an armed suspect was detained and said police continued searching for two others.

The incident drew a response from several other law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Indian Affairs and New Mexico State Police. Officers gathered at the Santa Fe Indian School and conducted a sweep of the campus.

The sheriff's office said in its news release a security guard at the Indian School told deputies a man had broken into a vehicle on school property. Deputies found the man in the car was armed with "a knife and a weapon," the news release said, and he matched the description of the shooter at Owl's Liquor. "Sheriff's deputies were able to take the suspect into custody without incident."

An area surrounding the intersection of Baca Street and Cerrillos Road was closed during the investigation. Owl's Liquor also was closed to the public.

Residents should avoid the area and call 911 if they notice any suspicious people, Joye said.

One of the missing suspects was wearing a blue jersey and black pants, and the second was wearing gray sweatpants, a Raiders hat and a black shirt, he added.

The Santa Fe Police Department said in a news release earlier in the day the suspect and victim in the fatal shooting on Alamosa Drive might have known each other.

The released offered no other details about the incident.

The agency asks anyone with information about that incident to contact Detective Anthony Sweeny at arsweeny@santafenm.gov or 505-955-5401.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

