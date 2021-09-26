Santa Fe police investigate shooting at Motel 6

Sep. 26—Santa Fe police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting Friday that left a man wounded in the foot after he refused to give up his wallet.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. outside the Motel 6 at 3470 Cerrillos Road.

"A male individual pulled up to the Motel 6 and a guy approached him, banging on his window, and asked him for his wallet," Lt. Bryan Martinez said Saturday.

"The guy wouldn't give him his wallet," Martinez added. "Instead, he gave him cash, and the male individual shot him in the foot because he wouldn't give him the wallet."

The suspect was driving a Volkswagen.

Martinez said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.

The shooting followed an incident at the motel earlier in the day when a man armed with a butcher knife barricaded himself in a hallway. The man, 39-year-old David Gutierrez of Albuquerque, was arrested after he tried to flee and was taken down by what police described as a "less-lethal impact munition."