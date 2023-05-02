Santa Fe police investigating fatal shooting near home improvement store

May 1—Police are investigating the fatal shooting early Sunday of a 21-year-old Santa Fe man near Lowe's Home Improvement.

At about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Lowe's Home Improvement, 3458 Zafarano Road.

When patrol officers arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound, the department said in a news release Monday morning. The man, whose identity has not yet been released by police, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Police Capt. Aaron Ortiz said in an interview detectives are following "strong leads" to identify a shooter or shooters.

"We should be able to develop some suspects off those strong leads — suspect or suspects — but we're still reviewing information," he said. "We're still reviewing evidence and [surveillance] video."

Surveillance footage showed several people in the parking lot when the shooting occurred, Ortiz said.

"We'd like for those people to come forward," he said. "We don't have them identified at this point, but we know that several people were there and witnessed the incident when it happened."

Ortiz said police "can't tell" from the footage how many people were there.

"We know that several vehicles were parked in the parking lot and left before law enforcement arrived," he said.

Asked whether anyone stayed behind after the shooting, Ortiz said investigators spoke with "one individual," but he declined to offer any details.

"As far as we understand, the person did not witness the shooting," he said.

Ortiz declined to disclose any details obtained from the surveillance video.

"We're not comfortable releasing any of the details from the video other than we know that people were there," he said.

Ortiz also declined to disclose how many times the victim was shot or where.

He said police expect to release his name Tuesday.

"We are still giving the family time to notify the rest of the family," he said.

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.