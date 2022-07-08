Santa Fe police investigating shooting death

Jul. 8—Santa Fe police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who had been dropped off at a south-side urgent care Thursday afternoon.

In a news release, police said they responded to a call about a man who suffered "life-threatening injuries" and was at 5501 Herrera Drive, the site of an urgent care center operated by Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, suffered "at least one" gunshot wound and later died.

Police have not released the man's identity pending notification of relatives. A police spokesman did not return multiple calls for comment.

The incident was unrelated to a Thursday afternoon incident in which police attempted to execute an arrest warrant with a man who'd barricaded himself in a south-central Santa Fe house.

The suspect, 33-year-old Anthony Perez, stayed inside a residence on the 2000 block of Siringo Road and refused commands to come out.

Perez, according to a Santa Fe Police Department news release, is a suspect in a battery involving a household member.

After nearly three hours, Perez emerged and was taken into custody without further incident.