Santa Fe police looking for Panera Bread robber

Nov. 20—Santa Fe police are looking for a man with a teardrop tattoo on his right eye who, they said, robbed the Panera Bread on Zafarano Drive Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to the restaurant at 12:41 p.m., responding to a report indicating a man held a cashier at gunpoint and took the cash register before fleeing toward the nearby Albertsons.

On arriving, police were told a man in a bright fluorescent yellow jacket approached the cash register with a handgun in his right hand and said "give me the money" to the cashier. She said she gave the man all the money and he left through the front door.

Police said the man may have had tattoos on his hands as well as the teardrop on his face. They described him as possibly having dark skin and brown or dark eyes, and said he wore a mask and a beanie.

Officers were able to obtain a still photograph of the suspect as well as a photo of the suspect's vehicle, a gray Saturn Aura, leaving the parking lot.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Senior Officer Alejandro Arroyo at 505-603-1487 or 505-955-5294.