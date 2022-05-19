Santa Fe police: Man, 31, in stable condition after shooting

May 19—The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that wounded a 31-year-old man.

According to a news release the department sent out Wednesday evening, officers received reports at midafternoon of a male with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Cerrillos and Maez roads.

Police officers discovered the man, whose identity has not been released, in the parking lot of a business near the intersection.

According to the news release, the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

The victim, police said, is in stable condition.

Detectives are working on leads in the case, according to the news release, and one firearm was located in the Maez Road area.

There are "no active threats" to the community, according to the release.

The police department is asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Sgt. Lisa Champlin at 505-955-5044.