Santa Fe police: Man, 31, in stable condition after shooting

May 19—The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that wounded a 31-year-old Santa Fe man.

According to a news release the department sent out Wednesday evening, officers received reports at midafternoon of a male with at least one gunshot wound in the area of Cerrillos and Maez roads.

Police officers discovered the man, whose identity has not been released, in the parking lot of a business near the intersection.

According to the news release, the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

Police found a handgun near the scene, Capt. Aaron Ortiz of the Santa Fe Police Department said Wednesday evening.

The victim, police said, is in stable condition.

Ortiz said in a phone interview are looking into whether the "suspect self-inflicted the gunshot wound." He said initial evidence suggests a "negligent discharge of the weapon."

He said police believe the shooting was accidental. "We're still investigating," he said.

The police department is asking anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Sgt. Lisa Champlin at 505-955-5044.