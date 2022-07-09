Santa Fe police: Man arrested twice on indecent exposure gave false identity

Jul. 9—Santa Fe police say a man accused of exposing his genitals to a minor last month near the intersection of Rufina Street and Siler Road provided a false identity, and actually is the same man arrested in a similar incident Monday.

Police arrested Carlos Rene-Dubon, 43, who identified himself as 52-year-old Lawrence Garcia, on June 17, according to a document filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Jail records show Rene-Dubon was booked in the Santa Fe County jail June 17 under the name Lawrence Garcia and was released June 21 on a $2,500 bond.

Rene-Dubon was arrested again Monday on suspicion of exposing his genitals in the parking lot of the Albertsons supermarket on Zafarano Drive after attempting to steal beer.

An Albertsons manager told officers Rene-Dubon had attempted to steal a 12-pack of Corona, punched the manager in the face and then ran out to the parking lot where he began removing his clothes, according to a criminal complaint.

He was was charged with two counts of aggravated indecent exposure, as well as counts of battery, shoplifting items worth $250 or less and battery on a peace officer.

Jail records and court documents show he also is accused of violating the conditions of his initial release.