Santa Fe police: Man shot at couple over moving van blocking his path

Jun. 16—Santa Fe police arrested a man accused of shooting at a couple early Tuesday morning at San Isidro Apartments.

Marco Aguirre-Trujillo was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and a count of aggravated battery on suspicion of shooting at a man and woman who were moving into their apartment on San Ignacio Road, Deputy Chief Paul Joye said.

The man was shot in the right leg and taken to a local hospital for treatment but has since been released.

Joye said Aguirre-Trujillo had been driving through the parking lot at a high rate of speed, but the couple's moving van was in his way. He began to argue with the couple, which escalated, Joye said when he fired a gun at the pair and then fled.

Police responded to a call about the incident around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

At 5:30 a.m., the woman called police again and said the gunman who had fired on them was following them on Airport Road.

Police arrested Aguirre-Trujillo after he turned into the Talavera Apartment Homes complex on South Meadows Road.

Investigators are unsure of the motive in the shooting but do not believe Aguirre-Trujillo knew the couple before the incident.

Officers had received a separate call around midnight reporting Aguirre-Trujillo had threatened another woman who was in a vehicle on San Ignacio Road with her young child.

Along with counts of aggravated assault and aggravated battery, he is facing charges of resisting, evading or obstructing an officer, abuse of a child and a probation violation, according to Santa Fe County jail logs. He was booked at the jail without bond.