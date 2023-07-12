Santa Fe police name two officers who shot man reported to be suicidal

Jul. 11—The Santa Fe Police Department on Tuesday released the names of the two officers who shot John Eames on May 12 in an arroyo off Calle Ojo Feliz on the city's southeast side.

Sgt. Ryan Alire-Maez and Officer Julian Norris both were named as the "principal officers" involved in the shooting, according to a news release issued by the department. Police said "at least one" of their shots struck Eames.

The 77-year-old, who police said fired a weapon before he was shot, died from his injuries June 6 after a weekslong hospital stay.

In recent weeks, police said they could not disclose the names of the officers who shot at Eames since New Mexico State Police was conducting its investigation into the shooting. Tuesday's news release stated Santa Fe police were informed of who shot Eames through a copy of a report state police gave to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Spokeswoman JoHanna Cox wrote in an email Friday her office had received the report.

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Atwies wrote in an email Tuesday evening her office's review of the investigation should be complete "by early to mid August."

Police were called to the Los Arroyos Compound May 12 after Eames approached a woman in his condominium's hallway and told her he was suicidal. According to Eames' arrest warrant affidavit, he then showed the woman a gun before walking off into a nearby arroyo before shooting into the air.

Police demanded Eames stop reaching for his pocket several times leading up to the shooting. However, according to the affidavit, Eames did not follow officers' commands and was shot.

Chief Paul Joye wrote in a text message Thursday that Alire-Maez is part of his department's crisis negotiation team. However, he added the sergeant who shot at Eames was present as part of a typical patrol response and had not been specifically requested for his role on the crisis negotiation team.

The six officers who responded to the call were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, according to the news release. They have been cleared to return to duty.