SANTA FE — A Santa Fe police officer died in a car crash Wednesday while chasing a suspect who allegedly kidnapped a woman, authorities said.

Police said the suspect survived the multi car crash Wednesday on Interstate 25 and several law enforcement agencies were searching for the man.

The name of the officer who died was being withheld until his relatives could be notified.

Police said a kidnapping was reported about 11 a.m. at an apartment complex where a man armed with a knife allegedly stole a vehicle occupied by a woman.

Officers unsuccessfully tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver got onto I-25.

Police said a crash ensued involving at least four vehicles — two Santa Fe Patrol Units, the fleeing vehicle and an uninvolved vehicle.

Others are reading: New Mexico bill allows testing to prevent fentanyl deaths

They said a Santa Fe police officer and a motorist died in the crash, but the suspect fled the scene.

The kidnapping victim managed to exit the vehicle and was transported to a hospital. Her name also wasn't immediately released.

Police were asking area residents to stay in their homes as they searched for the suspect.

Mikaela McCray, a hostess at a restaurant near the crash scene, said the highway was full of police vehicles including at least one helicopter overhead.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Santa Fe police officer dies in chase of suspected kidnapper