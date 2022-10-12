Santa Fe police: Park shooting victim, suspect intended to meet

Oct. 12—Santa Fe police said 16-year-old shooting suspect Judah Trujillo appears to have intentionally met victim Samuel Cordero at Ragle Park in the early morning hours leading to the caregiver's death Aug. 10.

"I think there was something that brought them there together," Santa Fe Police Department Capt. Aaron Ortiz said Tuesday. "They willingly, both of them, met there knowing that they were meeting each other, but I don't think — at this time — I don't think that they knew exactly who they were meeting."

Ortiz added, police were able to place Trujillo at the scene of the shooting using GPS data obtained from his cellphone through a search warrant. The cellphones of both Trujillo and Cordero were the only ones found at the park at the time of the shooting.

"That's how we were able to tie him into the incident on Aug. 10," Ortiz said of Trujillo.

Ortiz said police have theories as to why Cordero, 60, and Trujillo met one another at Ragle Park, but could not disclose them.

"We do know that Mr. Trujillo did meet Mr. Cordero at the park, and we do know that Mr. Cordero was shot at the park," Ortiz said. "What led up to it? What was the cause for it? That is still under investigation."

Trujillo was arrested by police Sept. 28 at a family member's home in the Casa Rufina apartment complex. Police said the teenager was taken into custody without incident.

Cordero, who worked as a caregiver at MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care on Pacheco Street, suffered at least one gunshot wound. Police said his car was found at Ragle Park in the days following the shooting.

Trujillo is being charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence charge and was booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center last month.