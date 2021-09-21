Santa Fe police search for man accused of kidnapping

Sep. 21—Santa Fe police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping and battering a woman after a domestic dispute Sunday night.

Isaiah Martinez, 21, was charged Monday with kidnapping, aggravated battery and three misdemeanor counts after he was accused of trying to suffocate his girlfriend at a Sonic parking lot off of St. Michael's Drive, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

The woman told police Martinez had picked her up in his truck earlier that night and then became irate. When she attempted to flee while they were stopped at Sonic, she said, Martinez pulled her back in the truck and began to choke and beat her, according to the affidavit.

Martinez began driving erratically and refused to let the woman leave, she told police. Eventually, the vehicle broke down and the woman fled and called law enforcement.

When officers arrived, she told them Martinez also had been struggling with a fentanyl addiction, the affidavit said.