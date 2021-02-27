Santa Fe police search for missing woman

Feb. 26—Santa Fe police are asking the public for help in finding a 27-year-old woman who has been missing for a week.

Michayla Vann of Albuquerque was reported missing Feb. 19 and was last seen in the Santa Fe area, where she had been staying at a treatment facility, according to a news release.

Police believe Vann could be in the Albuquerque area.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Investigators urged anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the police station at 505-428-3710 or Detective Anthony Sweeny at 505-955-5401.