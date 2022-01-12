Santa Fe police searching for south side store robber

Jan. 12—Santa Fe police are searching for a man involved in an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon at a south side variety store.

Interim Chief Paul Joye said police responded to a Dollar Tree on Las Soleras Drive around noon after a caller told a dispatcher the store had been robbed.

An unidentified man took off with an unknown amount of money after brandishing a gun to the store clerk, Joye said. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

Joye said police don't know if the individual is the same person who robbed a Dollar General on Sunday night on Airport Road.