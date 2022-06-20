Santa Fe police: Second suspect in shooting turns himself in

Jun. 20—A suspect in a Saturday morning shooting in the downtown area turned himself into police Monday, Santa Fe police Lt. David Webb said.

Santos Ben Atencio, 18, is suspected of firing a shot that wounded a woman who was sitting in her living room in the 600 block of Gomez Road in the Railyard District.

Webb said Atencio turned himself in to police at 8:24 a.m. Monday.

Atencio did not make any comment, Webb said. He was accompanied by his lawyer, who Webb identified as Megan Dorsey.

Police arrested Atencio and transported him to the Santa Fe County jail, where he is being held without bond.

Atencio faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence.

Police arrested 18-year-old Patrick Marquez on Saturday for his alleged role in the incident, which took place around 6:20 a.m. that morning on the small residential street off Paseo de Peralta.

Marquez also faces a variety of charges, including conspiracy to commit aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence. He remains in the Santa Fe County jail and is being held without bond.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital. Webb said Monday he did not have an update on her status.