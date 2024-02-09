Santa Fe police seek help finding man missing since December

Feb. 8—Santa Fe police are seeking the public's help finding Kevin Abraham Ceron, 34, who was last known to be in the area Dec. 19.

Ceron was reported missing Dec. 23, police wrote in a news release. Four days earlier, he had told his mother during a phone call he was in Santa Fe after his release from jail, and was looking for a ride to Antonito, Colo., the statement says.

Ceron was described by police as 5-foot-4 and about 170 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Santa Fe police Lt. Jimmie Montoya wrote in an email Thursday police do not suspect foul play.