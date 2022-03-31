Santa Fe police seek man recently released from jail in December shooting

Mar. 31—An arrest warrant has been issued for a Santa Fe man accused in a shooting last year that left two people hospitalized, according to an affidavit — days after he was released on bond on an unrelated charge.

Nestor Rodriguez of Santa Fe is wanted on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting at or from a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm or a destructive device by a felon, according to court records. The affidavit was filed Monday in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Police were called about 2 a.m. Dec. 23 to Presbyterian Santa Fe Medical Center, according to the arrest warrant affidavit, after Wyatt Palmer and Sarai Palomino told staff members that a person they knew had fired at them near a McDonald's and Taco Bell on Promenade Boulevard earlier that night.

Palomino reportedly told police that Rodriguez, after meeting with Palmer in the McDonald's parking lot, opened fire on the two. Palmer was hit in the eye and Palomino in the ear.

Police later found four bullet casings near the scene, according to the affidavit.

On Dec. 28, another man in police custody told deputies that Rodriguez was selling drugs for Palmer, and the shooting stemmed from Rodriguez not paying Palmer back for drugs he allegedly sold, according to the affidavit.

Palmer and Palomino were arrested in February on suspicion of trafficking controlled substances and receiving stolen property. Palmer also was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Rodriguez, who also goes by Chino, according to the affidavit, was arrested March 24 by Santa Fe County Sheriff's deputies on separate burglary charges. He had his first appearance in court Friday for the burglary charges and was released on an unsecured bond, court records show.

In an interview with police, according to the affidavit, Rodriguez acknowledged that he knew Palomino and met with the pair at the parking lot where he fired two shots at their vehicle.

He said Palmer approached his vehicle with a firearm and attempted to get into the passenger seat, then hit the window with the butt of his gun after finding out the door was locked, according to the complaint.

Rodriguez said he fled as Palmer walked behind the vehicle, then heard a single gunshot and later saw a bullet hole in his left window, the affidavit states. He said he fired back after he saw Palmer get back in his vehicle and leave, according to the affidavit.

Rodriguez said he followed the pair onto Cerrillos Road, where they leaned out of their car to shoot at him, according to the affidavit, and stopped following them when they turned toward the hospital.

He said Palmer was going to shoot him because of "jealousy" over his friendship with Palomino, according to the affidavit.