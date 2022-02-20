Santa Fe police seek Subway armed robbery suspect

Feb. 20—A man displayed a handgun after entering a Subway store about 1 p.m. Saturday and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Santa Fe police.

Police seek help finding the man, who was still missing as of 4 p.m., according to Capt. Anthony Tapia. The store is on West Cordova Road.

Police described the man as 5 feet 6 inches and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants, red shoes and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tapia at 505-470-2853.